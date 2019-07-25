Øya Festival 2019 completes line-up with nearly 50/50 gender split bill for third year in a row

The Oslo bash kicks off next month

Øya Festival have completed their line-up for 2019, boasting a nearly 50/50 gender split line-up for the third year in a row.

After 2018’s event featured the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Arcade Fire, Lykke Li, St Vincent, Kendrick Lamar and many more, this year will see the Oslo festival welcome The Cure, Robyn, Tame Impala, Christine & The Queens, Sigrid, James Blake, Mitski and more from the local and international scene.

As well as marking the renowned Norwegian event’s 20th anniversary, the 2019 edition is also the third consecutive year in a row in which 48% of all acts booked have featured female members.

This year saw Primavera Sound announce a line-up that offered gender equality for the first time in their history, after around 45 international festivals and conferences pledged to have gender-split bills by the year 2022.

This comes after a study in 2017 provided mounting pressure, with a reported eight of the top 10 slots at festivals filled by male acts.

The full line-up for Øya 2019 is:

The Cure (UK) / Robyn (SE) / Karpe / Tame Impala (AU) / Sigrid / Erykah Badu (US) / James Blake (UK) / Unge Ferrari

Blood Orange (UK) / Christine and the Queens (FR) / Earl Sweatshirt (US) / Hellbillies / Hot Snakes (US) / Silvana Imam (SE) / Mitski (US) / Motorpsycho med venner / Razika / Rex Orange County (UK) / Ricochets / Erlend Ropstad / Stefflon Don (UK) / Stereolab (UK) / Tirzah (UK) / Fay Wildhagen / Jonathan Wilson (US)

Julien Baker (US) / Bendik HK / Big Thief (US) / Black Midi (UK) / Kadhja Bonet (US) / André Bratten / brenn. / Connan Mockasin (NZ) / Cult of Luna (SE) / Deathcrush / Todd Edwards (US) / Eliza (UK) / Ezra Collective (UK) / Farao / Fontaines D.C. (IE) / girl in red / Thea Hjelmeland / Hollywood / Hyukoh (KR) / I Was A King / IDLES (UK) / Penelope Isles (UK) / Koffee (JM) / Kokoroko (UK) / Kommode / Laurel Halo (US) / Lil Halima / Misty Coast / Marja Mortensson / Moyka / The Needs / The Ocean (DE) / Jakob Ogawa / Parcels (AU) / Pen Gutt / Pond (AU) / Pom Poko / Protoje & The Indiggnation (JM) / Safario / Saoirse (IE), DJ-sett / Sâver / slowthai (UK) / Soccer Mommy (US) / Spurv / Baba Stiltz (SE) / Sushi x Kobe / Turnstile (US) / Lena Willikens (DE) / Yves Tumor (US)

Øya Festival 2019 takes place from August 6-10 at Toyenpark in Oslo. Tickets are available here.