Øya Festival 2024 adds Queens Of The Stone Age, The Smile, The National and more

Queens Of The Stone Age, The Smile, The National and more have been added to the Øya Festival 2024 line-up.

The bands join Norwegian pop singer Gabrielle, Idles, Loyle Carner, Big Thief, The Kills, Nia Archives, Overmono, Yussef Dayes, Alvvays, Blondshell, Yard Act and more.

The new wave of acts follow the announcement of Pulp and PJ Harvey as the first headliners at the Oslo festival.

The 25th-anniversary edition of the event takes place at Tøyenparken in Oslo, Norway between August 7 and 10. Week-long tickets are on sale now – you can buy yours here.

This year’s edition of Øya – which is billed as “the world’s greenest festival” – hosted the likes of Blur, Boygenius, Lorde, Caroline Polachek, Sigrid and Devo.

In a four-star review of the 2023 instalment, NME wrote: “[Øya is] a beautiful, intimate, forward-thinking and friendly setting for good times, world firsts, and a taste of tomorrow from one of the music capitals of the world. Øya effortlessly just gets festivals right, every time.”

2024 headliners Pulp this year returned for their first live concerts together since 2012. Jarvis Cocker and co. headlined the Isle Of Wight Festival, Latitude, TRNSMT Festival and Neighbourhood Weekender as part of their comeback. The Sheffield band also played two homecoming gigs at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, and staged a huge outdoor show in Finsbury Park in London.

Øya 2024 headliners Queen Of The Stone Age, meanwhile, have also been announced for HellFest Open Air in France next year.

Josh Homme and co. performed at London’s O2 Arena last month, a show NME awarded four stars, writing: “At one point, [Homme] admits he’s “fucking nervous”, which is some distance from the barking ringmaster persona that defined a Glastonbury 2023 performance so incendiary that footage of its seething circle pit went viral. There, he demanded the crowd “fuck shit up together”. Here, he ruminates on the difficulty of love (“I’m terrible at it”) and precedes one gooey monologue with the confession: “When I get scared or unsure, I talk too much.”