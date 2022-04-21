Øya Festival confirms full line-up for 2022, including H.E.R. and Little Simz

Øya Festival has confirmed its full line-up for 2022, with the likes of H.E.R. and Little Simz joining the bill.

The Norwegian festival will return to Oslo’s Tøyenparken from August 9-13 this year, with Gorillaz, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Florence + The Machine set to headline.

Øya has now confirmed the final names on the line-up (which is split 50/50 between male and female artists) for their 2022 festival, with H.E.R., Little Simz, Fred Again.., Perfume Genius and Freddie Gibbs among the latest additions.

Remi Wolf, Aldous Harding, Kings Of Convenience, Jenny Hval and CMAT are also set to perform at Øya in August.

Day tickets for Øya Festival are on sale now, with weekend passes sold out. You can find those, and more information about this year’s festival, here.

This year’s Øya marks the first event since 2019 after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Little Simz cancelled her forthcoming North American tour this week due to the “huge deficit” it would leave her in financially.

“I take my live shows seriously and would only want to give you guys nothing but the best of me,” she told her followers on Instagram about the decision. “Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit.

“As much as this pains me to not see you at this time, I’m just not able to put myself through that mental stress. It’s important for me to speak my truth about this and be honest. I appreciate the love and excitement you guys have for seeing me live. Rest assured I will be there soon, back bigger and better.”