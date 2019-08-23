Ozzy Osborne is releasing a huge career-spanning box set, ‘See You On The Other Side’

It's available this autumn

Ozzy Osborne is releasing a career-spanning box set this autumn called ‘See You On The Other Side.’

The set is an extensive vinyl collection of all of Osborne’s solo material and will include 16 albums across 24 vinyl. The collection will feature B-sides, live albums and rarities in addition to all of Osborne’s solo work to date.

Released on November 29, the set will include all of Ozzy’s solo work from 1980’s ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ to 2010’s ‘Scream’. ‘Tribute’, ‘Live & Loud’ and ‘Live at Budokan’ will be included, as will the EPs, ‘Mr Crowley’ and ‘Just Say Ozzy.’

A previously unreleased version of ‘See You On The Other Side’ will be included, as will a collection of non-album tracks.

Via a press release, Osborne said: “This one’s the most elaborate collection so far. It’s very well thought-out and well put together.”

He added: “It’s got everything in there that you possibly could want and some surprises along the way. The sound of a vinyl record is different, and I do believe that vinyl sounds better.”

It also comes with a hilarious, tongue-in-cheek info-commercial which you can watch below.

Earlier this week, Osbourne revealed that he’s been recording new music while recovering from his recent neck surgery.

The Black Sabbath frontman has spoken this week about the recovery process he’s faced since he suffered a fall in his LA home in January which caused him to “re-injure his back, neck and shoulders”. The injury and subsequent surgery forced Osbourne to reschedule all of his 2019 live dates on the No More Tours 2 Tour for 2020.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about his recovery — in which he said that he “was in agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life” after the surgery – Osbourne said that he’d been recording music while recuperating to keep himself occupied.

Joking that the nine song ideas he’d so far recorded would end up on a solo album called ‘Recuperation’, Osbourne added: “The most depressing thing I’ve been thinking is, ‘Am I gonna walk properly again? Am I gonna be able to perform again?’

“I thought, ‘Well, if I just lay there watching fucking World at War again, I’m not gonna fucking do anything.’ So do what you can, even if it’s a little, just so you’re doing stuff.”

All of Osbourne’s 2019 tour dates were rescheduled for next year, starting with a January 31, 2020 date in Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. The UK and Ireland tour dates are listed below.

JANUARY 2020

31 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

FEBRUARY 2020

02 – 3 Arena, Dublin

05 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

07 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

10 – The O2, London

12 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

14 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham