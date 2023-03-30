Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool to play first Power Trip Festival

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool are set to all play new California festival Power Trip.

Across three days at the Empire Polo Club in Indio – the venue for Coachella – the six metal heavyweights will come together for a massive show on October 6, 7 and 8.

The show will be Ozzy Osbourne’s first since he announced his retirement from touring. It’s also AC/DC’s first gig since 2016, and could signal the return of frontman Brian Johnson, who missed their last gigs due to hearing loss and was replaced by Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose.

The first day of Power Trip (October 6) will be headlined by Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden, with AC/DC and Osbourne headlining the second night.

Things then wrap up on October 8 with sets from Metallica and Tool.

See full details below. Pre-sale tickets go on sale here from 10am PT on Thursday, April 6.

The announcement of the show comes after Ozzy Osbourne said he would tour again just weeks after announcing his retirement from being on the road and cancelling all upcoming European and UK show dates.

The metal icon previously said that the news of his retirement was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

He added: “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.

The former Black Sabbath frontman then clarified his comments in a new interview on his Ozzy’s Boneyard SiriusXM show, hosted by Billy Morrison.

“So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine,” Osbourne said. “But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off.”

For AC/DC and Johnson meanwhile, the frontman recently said that he has “been told not to” talk about the band’s future plans.