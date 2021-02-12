Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone go on the run in new animated video for ‘It’s A Raid’

Ozzy Osbourne has shared the new video for his Post Malone collaboration ‘It’s A Raid’ – you can watch the pair’s animated clip below.

The track originally featured on Osbourne’s 2020 album ‘Ordinary Man’, which also included the two artists’ 2019 collaboration with Travis Scott ‘Take What You Want’.

“A couple of years ago I didn’t even know who Post Malone was,” Osbourne said in a press statement. “Since then we’ve worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice.

“Understandably COVID-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for ‘It’s A Raid’ so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video for the final single from the ‘Ordinary Man’ album.”

The animated video for ‘It’s A Raid’, which was directed by Tomas Lenert, features cartoon versions of Osbourne and Malone riding through the streets of LA while being chased by police.

Osbourne is currently working on the follow-up to ‘Ordinary Man’ with Malone collaborator Andrew Watt, and added in the aforementioned statement: “[I] can’t wait to for everyone to hear my new music.”

Speaking in an interview about the recording process in December, Watt said of Osbourne: “We talk every single day and we’re working on a second record. His whole family is the most giving family.

“Ozzy was very sick when we started the first album [‘Ordinary Man’] recovering from his neck surgery, and this album gave him another lease on life.”

Malone, meanwhile, was announced this week as the headliner of a special virtual live show which is being held to mark the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.