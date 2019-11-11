Ozzy Osbourne announces details of rescheduled 2020 UK tour

The Prince of Darkness is back...

Ozzy Osbourne has announced details of his rescheduled UK and European tour dates, after health issues forced him to postpone the shows for the second time.

The rock icon was forced to shelve arena dates in February 2020 as he continues to recover from surgery he required after suffering a fall in his LA home in January. The injury and subsequent surgery had already forced Osbourne to reschedule all of his 2019 live dates on the No More Tours 2 Tour.

Now, it’s been confirmed that he’ll return to the road in October 2020 for a string of UK arena shows.

“I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you’re just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your fucking socks off,” said Osbourne.

“I’m not retiring, I’ve still got gigs to do and also there’s a new album on the way. To the fans, I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.”

Original tickets for the shows remain valid and you can check out the new dates in full below.

OCTOBER 2020

23, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

25, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

28, The O2, London

31, Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

NOVEMBER 2020

2, Manchester Arena, Manchester

8, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Judas Priest remain as support, with frontman Rob Halford commenting: “We are very grateful for the rock solid support from our wonderful UK & European fans as Ozzy gets well and strong.

“The UK/European tour will showcase the very best British Metal from the ones that started it all and we proudly look forward to celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years together with you!”

Last month, Osbourne updated his fans in a new video which saw him describing his injuries as “this fucking neck thing” and explains that the fall saw him “screw all the vertebrae in my neck”.