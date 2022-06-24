Ozzy Osbourne announces new album with new single ‘Patient Number 9’ featuring Jeff Beck

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his new album ‘Patient Number 9’ with the release of its title track ahead of the record’s release this September.

The album’s title track also features guitar work from Jeff Beck, who joins an A-list cast of musicians guest-starring on the track including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Zakk Wylde, and producer Andrew Watt.

A music video has also been released alongside the single that sees Ozzy portraying the titular patient, hunched over in what appears to be a room in a mental asylum before he falls into a comic-book-esque world of madness. Lights project bats all over the room as Ozzy’s iconic voice sings “When they call your name / Better run and hide / Tell you you’re insane / You believe their lies”.

Watch the music video for Ozzy Osbourne’s seven-minute single ‘Patient Number 9’ below.

Set to be released on September 3, the album also includes contributions from Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready. Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney also supplied some session work for ‘Patient Number 9’ alongside the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Ozzy recently updated fans on his current health condition as he recovers from a recent major operation. Following surgery that would “determine the rest of his life” on June 13, Ozzy told fans in a statement posted on his social media, “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

While specific details of Ozzy’s recent medical procedure have disclosed, the legendary frontman revealed last month that he was awaiting neck surgery as he “can’t walk properly these days”.

“I have physical therapy every morning,” he explained at the time. “I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”