Ozzy Osbourne announces retirement from touring and cancels all remaining shows

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring and cancelled all upcoming European and UK show dates.

The metal icon shared the news on Twitter today (February 1), writing that it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

“As you may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” the former Black Sabbath frontman wrote, referencing a fall at his Los Angeles home which required neck surgery.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage,” he continued. “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

He continued: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.

The musician said that his team is “currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country”.

“I want to thank my family……my band…..my crew…..my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.

“I love you all…”

The message concluded that refunds are available at point of purchase.

The ‘No More Tours 2’ UK and European shows were pushed back a number of times due to the musician’s poor health and the pandemic, before being rescheduled for 2023. He was due to perform shows in Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London and Birmingham across May and June.

Osbourne has has suffered a number of health problems in recent years due to Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2003, but didn’t announce publicly until 2020.

The singer’s wife Sharon recently opened up about her husband’s diagnosis, sharing: “Suddenly, your life just stops – life as you knew it.”

Last year, he also underwent major surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. The surgery was a success, with the singer later thanking fans for their “their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes” after he was discharged.

The Prince of Darkness’ 13th studio album came out in September last year, earning four-stars from NME in a review that described the record as a “fizzing piece of hard-rock magic”.

In November, the album then secured four Grammy nods – Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album – which Osbourne said at the time left him feeling “overwhelmed”.