Ozzy Osbourne becomes a gamer in new PlayStation advert

Ozzy Osbourne has become a gamer in a new advert for PlayStation‘s upcoming PSVR 2 headset – see it below.

The advert, focusing on upcoming PSVR 2 game Horizon Call Of The Mountain, sees Ozzy getting to grips with the new technology, with a cameo from wife Sharon.

In the advert, the Osbournes are meant to be getting ready to fly home to England, but Ozzy is obsessed with his new toy.

“Hang on Sharon, I want to plug in my PlayStation VR2,” he tells his wife, adding: “I’m very technical these days.”

“Ozzy, what’s wrong?” she responds after he screams while playing the game, before referencing the legendary incident when he bit the head off a bat on stage during a Black Sabbath incident. “A stormbird tried to bite my head off,” he said.

Watch the ad below, and see every game coming to PSVR 2 here.

Did this spot with the @PlayStation team. We had a lot of fun. Their new VR2 really is amazing pic.twitter.com/wr79vIy15C — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 20, 2023

The new advert is Ozzy’s second in a matter of weeks, with the rocker recently appearing alongside Billy Idol, Joan Jett, KISS’ Paul Stanley and more to define what a rock star is in a new Super Bowl advert.

In an advert for Workday, Osbourne, Idol, Jett, Stanley and Gary Clark Jr. shared their definition of what a rock star is and pleaded with “corporate types” to stop using the label to describe themselves.

Earlier this month, Osbourne announced his retirement from touring and cancelled all upcoming European and UK show dates. He said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

“As you may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” the former Black Sabbath frontman wrote, referencing a fall at his Los Angeles home which required neck surgery.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage,” he continued. “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Osbourne has suffered a number of health problems in recent years due to Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2003, but didn’t announce publicly until 2020.

Elsewhere, Steve Vai has revealed that he has enough material recorded with Ozzy Osbourne for a full album.