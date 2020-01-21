Ozzy Osbourne calls 2019 the “most painful year of my life” after health setbacks

Ozzy Osbourne has said that 2019 was the “longest, most painful and miserable” year of his life, as health setbacks forced him to postpone a huge world tour.

The Black Sabbath legend was hospitalised in February 2019 with pneumonia after a severe bout of flu. In April of the same year, he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

Speaking in an interview with ABC News, Ozzy admitted: “It was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life. When I had the fall it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm.

“Sharon called an ambulance. After that it was all downhill. It wasn’t really a problem for a while. I never noticed any different. Sharon was saying, ‘Are you okay? You seem different’.

Describing his fall in the middle of the night, Ozzy previously admitted that he feared he would die.

“I went to the bathroom in the night, lost my balance and landed flat on my face. I saw this big white flash when I hit the floor and I thought, ‘You’ve finally done it now’. I knew it was bad, I thought I was paralysed, so very calmly I said, ‘Sharon, I can’t move. I think I’ve done my neck. Phone an ambulance'”, he explained.

“The pain is constant. The first six months I was in agony. I’d say, ‘Sharon – you’re not telling me the truth. I’m dying, aren’t I?’ I thought I’d got some terminal illness because the improvement was so slow.

“I’m getting better, but after the surgery the nurses asked me on a scale of one to ten how much pain I was in, and I said, ’55!’ Six months of waking up and being unable to move is a miserable existence.”

It comes after Kelly Osbourne was forced to deny rumours that Ozzy was on the deathbed, dismissing the reports of her father’s health as “bullshit”.

Despite his health battles, Ozzy is now on the mend and recently released ‘Ordinary Man’ – a collaboration with Elton John. His album of the same name will arrive on February 21.

He will also hit the road in October for a string of rescheduled UK arena shows.