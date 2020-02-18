Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to undergo Parkinson’s treatment

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he has cancelled his forthcoming North American tour to undergo treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath icon, who revealed his battle with the neurological condition last month, will shelve a string of US dates in order to undergo pre-planned treatment in Switzerland.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” said Ozzy in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute,” he added, “as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

The run of US shows was set to commence at Atlanta’s GA State Farm Arena on May 27, before coming to an end at Las Vegas’ CA MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 31.

At the time of writing, Osbourne is still set to undertake his rescheduled UK arena tour this October, which sees him hitting the road with Judas Priest.

Last week, Osbourne revealed he has been battling been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2003.

The Black Sabbath icon was diagnosed with a form of the condition called PRKN 2 after he suffered a fall in February last year.

Advertisement

But he now claims he has been suffering with the condition for longer than the official diagnosis.

Ozzy’s battle with Parkin 2 comes after he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

He recently released ‘Ordinary Man’ – a collaboration with Elton John. His album of the same name will arrive this Friday (February 21).