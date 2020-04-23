Ozzy Osbourne debuts ‘Fuck coronavirus!’ t-shirt and masks

Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a new line of merchandise that gives two fingers to coronavirus while also reflecting his own chequered history with bats.

The Prince of Darkness’ new merch range features a long-sleeve T-shirt and matching face mask printed with the phrase “Fuck Coronavirus,” alongside an artwork of a bat wearing a protective face covering.

It’s a knowing nod to Osbourne’s infamous 1982 show in Des Moines, Iowa, when he bit the head off a bat.

As for the pandemic itself, the merchandise ties into unproven claims that the outbreak was traced to a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which specialises in the sale of live animals.

But a description of the face mask, which comes free with the $40 shirts, warns: “These masks are not medical grade and are not meant to take the place of the N95 masks.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Ozzy is in daily contact with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi during the coronavirus epidemic.

“I’m in touch with Ozzy every day as he gets over his own health problems in LA,” Iommi said in a recent interview.

Osbourne’s daughter Kelly also gave an update on her father’s health late last month. She said Ozzy was “doing really good” since his Parkinson’s diagnosis and described his progress as “mind-blowing”.

Speaking in a recent NME Big Read interview, Osbourne said his new album ‘Ordinary Man’ “saved his life” after his serious health issues.