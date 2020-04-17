Ozzy Osbourne will donate a portion of proceeds from his tour merchandise sales to Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s disease charity.

The metal legend revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disease back in 2003.

Sharing his plan on Twitter, Osbourne wrote: “Past tours exclusive merch last bits of remaining stock available until sold out! April is #ParkinsonsAwarenessMonth so 10% of ALL sales going directly to the @MichaelJFoxOrg for #Parkinsons Research.”

You can visit his online store, stocked with tour t-shirts, hoodies, books, hats and more, here. The shop also offers Ozzy Osbourne confetti, sets of guitar picks, and a numbered Black Sabbath drum stick set.

Back To The Future actor Fox set up The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000 and has raised over $900 million (£720m) for research into the disease so far.

In February, Osbourne cancelled his North American tour to undergo treatment for Parkinson’s in Switzerland. He later had to cancel the treatment as the coronavirus outbreak spread around the world.

Meanwhile, the rock icon released his latest album ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this year. The record features collaborations with Elton John and Post Malone. In a five-star review, NME said of the album: “It’s tempting to hope that the fire in his belly will result in more magic, but Ozzy Osbourne has already done more for music and popular culture than anyone had any right to expect.

“For someone who helped to invent modern metal, he’s held a stunning number of surprises up his cloak sleeve (see: a wildly successful solo career and genre-defining reality TV show). This rollicking album is yet another. ‘Ordinary Man’? He’s clearly anything but.”