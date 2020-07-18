Ozzy Osbourne “getting stronger every day” and working on new album, says Sharon

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne is “getting stronger every day” after experiencing a period of poor health and has commenced work on new material, according to his wife Sharon Osbourne.

After suffering a fall at home in February 2019, Ozzy revealed in January he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease back in 2003. At the time of the announcement, Sharon Osbourne stressed that the diagnosis is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination”.

Through the peak of his health issues, Ozzy released his album ‘Ordinary Man’ in February, produced with Andrew Watt and featuring a band made up of Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, as well as guest appearances from Elton John, Slash, and Tom Morello.

In an interview on July 16 with Jackass star Steve-O on his podcast Wild Ride! Podcast, Osbourne said her husband has started work on his second album with Watt. “And you can’t stop him,” she said, “He’s doing it.”

“He’s been hit by so much medically, but he’s doing good. He’s getting stronger every day,” Osbourne said.

While the ‘Crazy Train’ singer is improving, Osbourne opened up about watching her husband experience ill health, admitting it was “heartbreaking”.

“He’s had this ride in his life, and then suddenly — boom! — you are floored. And to have your health taken away… No matter what you’ve got money-wise or anything in the world, [it’s something you] can’t fix.”

Ozzy had been scheduled to complete a farewell tour prior to the onset of coronavirus but was forced to cancel in order to undertake Parkinson’s treatment in Switzerland. Osbourne offered fans an update on if and how Ozzy will commence touring.

“Ozzy says that as far as performing goes, he has to end it his way because it was his farewell tour that he was on, but he still had a year to do of that tour, and there were seats sold for the next year, but the accident stopped it all,” Osbourne said.

“But he said it’s not gonna end just like that – it’s gonna end his way. And he’s gonna go back out. And even if it’s just one huge show to say goodbye, he’s going to do it.”