Ozzy Osbourne, Ghost, Megadeth and more to feature in DC Comics’ metal special

DC Comics have announced a new series that will immortalise a host of metal stars in their own issues.

The Dark Nights: Death Metal – Band Edition series will feature seven instalments and will include the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth and Ghost.

The new issues will boast different covers from 2020’s Dark Nights: Death Metal series, with each issue seeing one of the artists involved illustrated on the cover. They will also have an introduction from each band, along with an exclusive interview.

Advertisement

The Band Edition issues will launch in 13 countries in March and be published throughout 2021. Sepultura, Opeth, Dream Theater and Lacuna Coil are the remaining acts who will appear in the series.

An official synopsis of the Dark Nights: Death Metal series reads: “When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, who have all been separated, fight to survive.”

Ready for the world tour? DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL – BAND EDITION launches around the globe this March 🔥 Tune-up with more cover art here: https://t.co/8KWRfK4shR #DCDeathMetal pic.twitter.com/KZtkZ2uQNg — DC (@DCComics) February 1, 2021

Each issue’s cover will be designed by a different artist. You can see the list below.

Issue 1: Megadeth by Juanjo Guarnido

Issue 2: Ghost by Werther Dell’ Edera

Issue 3: Lacuna Coil by Timpano & Antonio Fuso

Issue 4: Opeth by Mathieu Lauffray

Issue 5: Sepultura by Pedro Mauro

Issue 6: Dream Theater by Santi Casas

Issue 7: Ozzy Osbourne by Marco Mastrazzo

Advertisement

The seven issues will be published monthly in France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Turkey. A Collectors’ Omnibus Edition with bonus content will be available in the previous eight countries as well as Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Korea and Japan.

Meanwhile, Osbourne recently reflected on the last time he spoke to Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister before his death in 2015. The former Black Sabbath frontman said he was “probably one of the last people” to speak to the rock icon.