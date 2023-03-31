Ozzy Osbourne is “back” and feeling “much better”, says Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne is feeling “much better” as he prepares to return to the stage at Power Trip Festival this autumn, according to his wife Sharon.

This week, it was announced that Ozzy will perform at the Empire Polo Club in Indio – the venue for Coachella – in October as part of the inaugural metal and heavy rock event. AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden are also on the bill.

The upcoming show will be Ozzy’s first since he announced his retirement from touring due to a series of health issues.

During an appearance on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored this week, Sharon – who is also Ozzy’s manager – provided an update on her husband’s health. “He’s good,” she told host Piers Morgan (via Blabbermouth). “He’s doing so much better.”

Sharon continued: “I think I told you about it the other night, but now it’s been announced; we can talk about it. He’s doing a show [on] October 6th in America. It’s at the Coachella site. It’s gonna be a great show: Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, AC/DC, Ozzy…”

After Morgan said that “the rocker is still rocking”, Sharon responded: “He never stopped. He’s back.”

Despite announcing his retirement, Ozzy explained last month that he could potentially hit the road again if he was given the OK by a doctor.

“It would take another six months to get it together, you know?” he added. “The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there.”

The metal icon previously said that the news of his retirement was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

He continued: “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th and latest studio album, ‘Patient Number 9’, last September.

He recently won two Grammys: Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance (‘Degradation Rules’ feat. Tony Iommi). Responding to the achievement, Ozzy said he was “one lucky motherfucker”.