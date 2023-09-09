Ozzy Osbourne is “heartbroken” he can’t perform at Power Trip festival

Ozzy Osbourne is “heartbroken” he can’t perform at this year’s Power Trip festival his family have said.

The Black Sabbath frontman was set to perform at the event in Indio, California this October alongside headliners Metallica, AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses. But a statement shared by the metal legend explained in July that he was not ready to perform due to his health issues.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed,” Osbourne wrote in the statement at the time.

Following the cancellation, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have revealed that’s he struggled with the decision ever since.

“We can’t talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show,” the latter told Rolling Stone.

Sharon added: “And Ozzy wants to be on that show with all his friends. It’s heartbreaking for him to see everybody going on, and he’s just left behind.”

Kelly went on to say “he could do it right now if he sat in a chair,” but she added: “He said that if he can’t give his fans what they paid to see, he won’t do it.”

Judas Priest are now scheduled to take Osbourne’s place at Power Trip on Saturday, October 7.

He previously revealed in an interview that he wants to keep performing, despite retiring from touring earlier this year.

Osbourne had announced his retirement from touring on February 1, calling off his European and UK tour dates in the process. His retirement announcement came following a fall at his Los Angeles home which required neck surgery.