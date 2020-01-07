Ozzy Osbourne is working on a new song with Elton John for 2020.

The Black Sabbath singer’s surprise collaboration with Elton was revealed by his wife Sharon on her US daytime TV show The Talk.

When asked about Ozzy’s plans for 2020 after a year of tumultuous health, Sharon told co-host Carrie Ann Inaba: “A lot of good things. Wellness. And to get back with his fans, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans.

“And yes, there’s new music, and it’s great. He’s got all his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton. There’s so much good stuff. Good things.”

The news of the collaboration comes only a week after Kelly Osbourne was forced to dismiss “bullshit” reports that her father was on his deathbed.

The 35-year-old daughter of the former Black Sabbath singer and solo artist responded to an article that claimed Ozzy was in “dire straits”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad. I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ sometimes the media makes me sick!!”

Osbourne previously suffered a string of health setbacks. In April he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003. In February he was hospitalised with pneumonia after a severe bout of flu.

Yesterday, he released the striking new video for ‘Straight To Hell’, taken from Osbourne’s upcoming new solo album ‘Ordinary Man’ which is expected to arrive later this month.