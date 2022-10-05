Ozzy Osbourne launches his very own range of beauty products

Ozzy Osbourne has launched his very own range of beauty products.

The Black Sabbath legend has teamed up with Rock and Roll Beauty for The Ozzy Osbourne Collection, which features 21 separate pieces, including 14-pan eye shadow palettes (one shaped like a coffin and another like a bat), candles, Ozzy-styled body tattoos, lipsticks, a cosmetic bag, a gothic mirror, and nail stickers. You can view the range below.

Each piece of the collection is priced between $10 (£8.83) and $25 (£22). You can purchase items individually or the complete Ozzy Osbourne limited-edition beauty collection here.

Earlier this year, Rock and Roll Beauty launched similar Def Leppard and Jimi Hendrix beauty lines.

Meanwhile, Osbourne shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ earlier today (October 5).

The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.

The new video sees Osbourne getting ready in hair and make-up, behind the wheel of a car in front of a green screen and messing about in a black cloak.

Elsewhere, Osbourne recently opened up about his determination to keep touring, despite being held back by a litany of health complications in recent years.

This summer, Osbourne gave his first live performance in over three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Following his performance – which he delivered with the assistance of a back brace – Osbourne has since said in a new interview with People that he’s felt a newfound eagerness to return to the touring lifestyle.

“It’s where I belong,” he told the publication, noting that “the relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life”. Addressing his recent health issues, Osbourne described his battle with Parkinson’s as “a nightmare”, saying: “That’s the only thing that reminds me I’m getting older: things going wrong and not working anymore. But I still feel young at heart.”

He then went on to play a multi-song medley at half-time of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills on September 8, which marked the first game of the 2022 NFL season.

Controversially, only a few seconds of the performance was broadcast on television by NBC, but the full performance did make it online eventually.