Ozzy returns

Ozzy Osbourne is to make his live comeback this weekend at the American Music Awards, alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott.

The Black Sabbath frontman will join the pair on their collaborative track ‘Take What You Want’ at the ceremony which takes place on Sunday (November 24). The programme will air live on ABC from 1am (GMT).

Other artists performing at the ceremony include Green Day, who will mark the 25th anniversary of ‘Dookie’ with a special performance, as well as Christina Aguilera, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Bothers.

Last week (November 15), Osbourne announced that he will be heading out on a joint US tour with Marilyn Manson.

The ‘Prince Of Darkness’ and the ‘God Of Fuck’ will be teaming up and hitting the road after Ozzy previously postponed world tour dates after a long spate of illness. While suffering from pneumonia, Osbourne suffered a fall at home. He underwent neck surgery for his injuries, the aftermath of which he described as “agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life”.

Now, after announcing news of his first album in 10 years, ‘Ordinary Man’, with the launch single ‘Under The Graveyeard‘, Osbourne’s ‘NO MORE TOURS 2’ will begin with Manson on May 27 in Atlanta and conclude July 31 in Las Vegas. October and November will then see the Black Sabbath legend embark of rescheduled UK and European dates with Judas Priest. Visit here for dates and ticket information.

“Marilyn is killer live,” said Ozzy. “He’s so fucking out there, and if I think that, then look out, we’re all fucked.”

Manson added: “I’ve toured with Ozzy many times and it’s always been fucking spectacular. I’m honoured to do it again. This is one not to miss.”

After storming Travis Scott’s recent Astroworld Festival and dropping new single ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’, Manson has also been working on his new album – which he said should be out by the end of 2019.