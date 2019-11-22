Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise live return with Post Malone collaboration ‘Take What You Want’ – watch

Ahead of the pair's scheduled performance at the AMAs

Ozzy Osbourne has taken to the stage for the first time this year with a surprise appearance at a Post Malone concert in Los Angeles.

The ‘Straight To Hell’ singer, 70, is set to join Posty and Travis Scott onstage at the American Music Awards this Sunday (November 24) for a performance of the trio’s collaboration ‘Take What You Want’. But it seems Ozzy and Malone pair couldn’t wait for the weekend: Ozzy joined the star on stage for a surprise performance at The Forum last night (November 21).

In the fan-filmed footage below, fans can be heard screaming as it becomes apparent that Ozzy is there to support Posty on the track taken from the latter’s 2019 album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’. Watch below.

The images are likely to be welcomed by Ozzy’s fans, following a difficult year in which the veteran rocker suffered several health set backs.

In April, the former Black Sabbath frontman was forced to postpone the second year of his two-year farewell tour due to injuries sustained from a fall. Two month prior to this, he was hospitalised with pneumonia following a severe bout of flu.

Earlier this week Ozzy released a new track that features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, called: ‘Straight to Hell’.

It’s the second song to be taken from Ozzy’s upcoming album, ‘Ordinary Man’, which is due out early next year.

Meanwhile, Ozzy and Marilyn Manson have announced they’ll be heading out together on a joint US tour in 2020.