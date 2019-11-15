Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson are going on tour together

Ozzy: "Manson is so fucking out there, and if I think that, then look out, we’re all fucked"

Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson have announced that they’ll be heading out together on a joint US tour.

The ‘Prince Of Darkness’ and the ‘God Of Fuck’ will be teaming up and hitting the road after Ozzy previously postponed world tour dates after a long spate of illness. While suffering from pneumonia, Osbourne suffered a fall at home. He underwent neck surgery for his injuries, the aftermath of which he described as “agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life”.

Now, after announcing news of his first album in 10 years, ‘Ordinary Man’, with the launch single ‘Under The Graveyeard‘, Osbourne’s ‘NO MORE TOURS 2’ will begin with Manson on May 27 in Atlanta and conclude July 31 in Las Vegas. October and November will then see the Black Sabbath legend embark of rescheduled UK and European dates with Judas Priest. Visit here for dates and ticket information.

“Marilyn is killer live,” said Ozzy. “He’s so fucking out there, and if I think that, then look out, we’re all fucked.”

Manson added: “I’ve toured with Ozzy many times and it’s always been fucking spectacular. I’m honoured to do it again. This is one not to miss.”

Recorded in Los Angeles, Ozzy’s new album ‘Ordinary Man’ features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. It is expected to drop in January.

After storming Travis Scott’s recent Astroworld Festival and dropping new single ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’, Manson has also been working on his new album – which he said should be out by the end of 2019.

“I think it’s the album that should be called Marilyn Manson,” said Manson. “I’m in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it’s sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head. All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record.”

He added: “I feel in fighting mode, ready to take it all on, and make a record, and keep that flag a-flying, and to make sure people know that this isn’t just sort of tapering off — this is hitting hard right now. And I think that’s why I think Marilyn Manson, self-titled, is probably the most descriptive album title, considering it’s the stories of what put me here.”