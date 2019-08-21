Ozzy Osbourne opens up on recent neck surgery: “I was in agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life”

He’s recording song ideas while recuperating

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up on his recent health struggles in a new interview, describing the aftermath of his neck surgery as “agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life”.

While recovering from a bout of pneumonia, the Black Sabbath man suffered a fall at his Los Angeles home in January that caused him to “re-injure his back and neck and shoulders”, dislodging metal rods that had been put in his body, his wife and former manager Sharon Osbourne said at the time.

Osbourne had to have neck surgery, which as he told Rolling Stone in an interview Tuesday (August 20), entailed “cut[ting] through all the nerves”. “It fucked everything up… I’m wobbling all over the place,” he said. “And since they cut through the nerves, my right arm feels permanently cold.”

“For the first, say, four months, I was absolutely in agony,” he said. “I was in agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life. It was awful. I’m taking physical and occupational therapy classes, but the progress is very slow. They say it’s going to take at least a year.”

Osbourne has also been put on blood thinners due to blood clots in his legs. “It’s scary stuff,” he said. “From 40 to 70 [years old] was OK and suddenly you get to 70 and everything caved in on me.”

The ever charmingly “cynical” Osbourne – in his son’s words – described the recovery process as “boring”. “I’m used to getting up, getting on my elliptical and going for an hour or so and breaking a sweat. But I can’t do it,” he explained. “One day, I was doing an hour or two on the elliptical; now I can do just barely half an hour. I go out with a walking stick, and I walk up the road and I’m bushed.”

While recuperating, he’s occupied himself with television and documentaries (“I’m becoming a UFO freak”) and has even recorded nine song ideas: “I thought, ‘Well, if I just lay there watching fucking World At War again, I’m not gonna fucking do anything. So do what you can, even if it’s a little, just so you’re doing stuff.”

Osbourne is still not up to performing live (“I’ll go, ‘Hello,’ and that’s it”) but is aiming to bounce back next year. “I’m hoping that I’ll be OK and ready to go by January,” he told RS. “I’m really keeping my fingers crossed.” All of Osbourne’s 2019 tour dates were rescheduled for next year, starting with a January 31, 2020 date in Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.