Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde

Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar.

Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of his solo albums, such as 1988’s ‘No Rest for the Wicked’, 1991’s ‘No More Tears’, 1995’s ‘Ozzmosis’, 2001’s ‘Down to Earth’ and multiple live records.

However, ‘Nothing Feels Right’ marks the first time the Black Label Society frontman has appeared on an Osbourne album since 2007’s Black Rain’ – he was absent from both 2010’s ‘Scream’ and 2020’s ‘Ordinary Man’. He rejoined Osbourne’s live band in 2017. Listen below:

‘Nothing Feels Right’ is the third single Osbourne has released from ‘Patient Number 9’ ahead of its arrival this Friday. He announced the forthcoming album in June alongside its Jeff Beck-featuring title track, and reunited with Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi on ‘Degradation Rules’ in July.

Produced by Andrew Watt, the album is also set to feature appearances from Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready along with Eric Clapton on guitar, plus Metallica‘s Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Jane’s Addiction‘s Chris Chaney on bass. Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith plays drums on the record, along with the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters.

In other Ozzy news, it was revealed earlier this week that Osbourne will kick off the upcoming NFL season with a performance at the Los Angeles Rams’ halftime show at SoFi Stadium on Thursday (September 8).

Earlier this month, BBC announced a British reboot of The Osbournes. While the original MTV series followed the domestic life of the Osbourne family in Beverly Hills, California, the new series will follow the Osbournes as they settle into their new life back in the UK, living in their family house in Buckinghamshire.

The Black Sabbath frontman and his family recently moved back to England from Los Angeles, citing the country’s troubling amount of mass shootings. According to Osbourne’s interview with The Observer, he and his wife Sharon had “fallen out of love with America”, having been “fed up with people getting killed every day”.

“I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne shared in the interview, referencing the famous celebrity cemetery in Los Angeles. “I’m English. I want to be back… It’s time for me to come home.”