Ozzy Osbourne takes it back to 1979 in new ‘Under the Graveyard’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for his latest single, ‘Under the Graveyard’ – and it’s a pretty dark affair.

Directed by Jonas Akerlund and starring Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys, Palo Alto, Lords of Chaos) as Osbourne and Jessica Barden (End of the Fucking World, Far From the Madding Crowd) as Sharon Osbourne, the video for ‘Under the Graveyard’ is set in the late 70s and focuses on the darkness of life — and how a helping hand and love can change everything.

“It’s hard for me to watch because it takes me back to some of the darkest times in my life,” Osbourne says of the video. “Thankfully Sharon was there to pick me up and believe in me. It was the first time she was there to fully support me and build me back up, but it certainly wasn’t the last.”

Watch the video for ‘Under the Graveyard’ below:

‘Under the Graveyard’ is the first song to be taken from Osbourne’s upcoming new album ‘Ordinary Man’. It has since been followed by a second single, the Slash-featuring ‘Straight To Hell’.

The Black Sabbath turned solo icon has not released an album since 2010’s ‘Scream‘. After a long period of ill health, it was confirmed by his wife Sharon that he would be dropping a new record in January.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album ‘Ordinary Man’ features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne has announced details of his rescheduled UK and European tour dates after health issues forced him to postpone the shows for the second time.

Osbourne was forced to shelve arena dates in February 2020 as he continues to recover from surgery he required after suffering a fall in his LA home in January. The injury and subsequent surgery had already forced Osbourne to reschedule all of his 2019 live dates on the No More Tours 2 Tour.