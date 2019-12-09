Ozzy Osbourne offers huge reward for return of late friend’s stolen guitar as other items are recovered

Ozzy Osbourne has offered a huge $25,000 reward for the return of his late friend’s guitar.

The Black Sabbath frontman made the plea after items belonging to his late friend, Randy Rhoads, were stolen from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood on Thanksgiving. Rhoads was a heavy metal guitarist who had worked with Osbourne closely; he died in a plane crash in 1982 aged 25.

Osbourne shared images of the stolen item on social media and wrote: “As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night. Musonia was run by Randy’s late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world.”

Today (December 9) California news channel ABC7 reported that a significant amount of stolen gear and memorabilia that belonged Rhoads was recovered from a dumpster in North Hollywood. Unfortunately Rhoads’ first guitar – a 1963 Harmony Rocket – is still missing.

According to the news provider, local resident Bobbi Fredriksz spotted another guitar as well as photos in a dumpster as she was walking her dog early on Sunday (November 8). She later pulled some of the items out of the bin to protect them from the rain and contacted the police.

It’s entirely possible that the publicity around the theft led to the perpetrator(s) to leave some items behind, including a vintage trumpet that belonged to Rhoads’ mother Delores.

Ozzy continued in his plea sent on Saturday (December 7): “[Musonia] is a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy. As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy’s first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family.

“I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I’ve decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items.”

As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously… Posted by Ozzy Osbourne on Saturday, December 7, 2019

