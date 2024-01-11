Ozzy Osbourne opens up about “slow recovery” after final spinal surgery

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a new health update after undergoing spinal surgery last year, revealing that he’s going through a “slow recovery” process.

The Black Sabbath frontman said that he had undergone his “final” surgery in September, stating that he “[couldn’t] do it anymore” after a fall in 2019 dislodged multiple metal rods which were put in his body after a quad bike crash in 2003.

Following multiple health issues, including battling Parkinson’s disease, Osbourne cancelled all his upcoming European and UK tour dates in February last year and announced his retirement from touring. He later clarified that he would tour again if doctors allowed him to.

Now he’s offered a new health update, sharing that he’s doing much better on the road to recovery.

During Tuesday’s (January 9) episode of the The Osbournes Podcast, spoke to musician Billy Morrison, who told the metal icon that he was “looking so much better”.

“It’s just a job, it’s what I do now,” The Prince Of Darkness said of his sobriety. “I just came back from the doctor today and my blood clots are gone, everything’s back to normal. I can bend my neck. I just gotta get my balance going now.”

He added: “I’m not seeing so many doctors anymore. I’m just seeing the Parkinson’s doctor but I’m not having surgery or anything. I had seven surgeries in five years.”

Osbourne added of his improved neck mobility: “It’s a slow recovery because I’m not as young as I used to be so recovery of anything is gonna take time.”

Back in December, Osbourne shut down hoaxes claiming his death on The Osbournes podcast, stating: “I’m not going any-fucking-where”. Elsewhere, Osbourne has shared high praise over T-Pain‘s cover of Black Sabbath‘s ‘War Pigs’.

In March, T-Pain covered the iconic Black Sabbath track as part of his covers album, ‘On Top Of The Covers’. Then, in December, a live performance of T-Pain performing ‘War Pigs’ went viral. Osbourne has since called it the “best cover of ‘War Pigs’ ever”.