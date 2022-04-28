Ozzy Osbourne planning to re-home Ukrainian refugees on his UK estate

Ozzy Osbourne is looking to host two families of Ukrainian refugees at his Buckinghamshire estate, according to his wife Sharon.

The couple are set to return to the UK permanently after living in Los Angeles for over 25 years. It comes after Sharon landed a new job at TalkTV, while Ozzy has expressed a desire to “come home” amid a series of health problems.

During a new interview with The Sunday Times, Sharon criticised the UK government over the issues relating to processing refugees who have fled Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

“I think it’s heinous what [Prime Minister Boris Johnson] is doing,” she told the publication.

Asked if she and Ozzy would be rehoming any of the affected refugees, she replied that they were planning to welcome “two Ukrainian families into the unused properties” on their country estate.

“Ozzy’s very well known in Ukraine, I think they’d be happy,” Sharon continued.

Earlier this month, Ozzy and Sharon shared a joint video message in which they called on world leaders to pledge substantial support to those fleeing the country. “We are standing up for Ukraine,” Ozzy said.

Sharon added: “What we’ve seen is heart-wrenching, and we’re answering the call from those on the ground in Ukraine […] We need them to stand up for refugees everywhere and contribute the billions needed for this crisis.”

As BBC News reports, the government launched its ‘Homes For Ukraine’ scheme last month in a bid to house those who are caught up in the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Each participating household is being offered £350 (tax-free), and is not expected to cover food and living costs but can do so if they wish. Over 100,000 UK citizens and organisations signed up within the first day, with PM Boris Johnson calling the level of support “fantastic”.

However, numerous glitches and delays in the application process were subsequently reported. In response, the Home Office admitted that “progress approving visas has not been good enough”.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis also hit out at the government’s handling of the situation as she attempted to host a Ukrainian family at Worthy Farm.

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne has revealed that Ozzy is set to undergo one more operation in the US before moving back to the UK. “He’s doing OK […] and he’s dying to come back home,” she explained on TalkTV (via Planet Rock).

Ozzy Osbourne confirmed earlier this month that he’s finished work on his new album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Ordinary Man’. It’ll feature contributions from the likes of Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan as well as Eric Clapton, Josh Homme and Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready.