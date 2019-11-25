Osbourne's appearance on stage was his first since battling health problems earlier this year

Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, and Travis Scott teamed up at the American Music Awards 2019 to perform ‘Take What You Want’.

The track featured on Malone’s latest album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ and reportedly inspired Osbourne to begin working on new music.

The performance saw Osbourne seated in a white throne at the back of the stage, while Malone and Scott performed from a podium in front of him. It was the Black Sabbath frontman’s second appearance since postponing his ‘No More Tours 2’ tour earlier this year after suffering a series of health problems, including a staph infection and pneumonia. He made a surprise appearance at Malone’s LA concert earlier this week (November 22) to join him for the collaboration.

You can watch footage of the performance from the American Music Awards 2019 below.

Other performers at the event, which was held in Los Angeles tonight (November 24), included Halsey, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Kesha, and Lizzo.

Swift was named Artist Of The Decade at the ceremony, which also saw the likes of Eilish, Halsey, Lil Nas X, and BTS honoured with other prizes. Malone also picked up the trophy for Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop for ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’. You can see the full list of winners from the American Music Awards 2019 here.