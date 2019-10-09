Ozzy Osbourne postpones UK and European 2020 tour dates

The musician announced the postponement himself in a hilarious video

Ozzy Osbourne has given his fans an update on his health while regretfully postponing his upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The Black Sabbath frontman is still recovering following surgery he required after suffering a fall in his LA home in January. The injury and subsequent surgery has already forced Osbourne to reschedule all of his 2019 live dates on the No More Tours 2 Tour.

Osbourne has delivered more bad news for his fans in regards to his touring plans in an otherwise hilarious video update, which was posted online this evening (October 9). In it, he refers to his injury as “this fucking neck thing” and explains that the fall saw him “screw all the vertebrae in my neck”.

“I’ve got more nuts and bolts in my neck now than my car,” Osbourne says in the clip. “I’m not dying, I am recovering: it’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would.”

“I’m bored stiff of being stuck on a fucking bed all day. I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again. But you’re going to have to be a bit more patient.”

Osbourne then confirmed that he would be postponing his European tour, including UK dates, “because I’m not ready… I’m not retiring, I’ve got gigs to do”. The clip then confirms that his North American tour, which kicks off in May 2020, is still on.

“I wanna be 100% ready to come and knock your fucking socks off.”

Osbourne also confirmed that a new album “is on the way” – a subject he recently discussed back in August.

Osbourne recently praised Post Malone for getting him “off his arse” to record a feature on the rapper/singer’s latest album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.