Ozzy Osbourne says he “absolutely” intends to play live again despite his recent health issues and his cancelled appearance at this year’s South By Southwest (SXSW) Festival.

The musician is one of the latest acts to pull out of the upcoming event in Austin, Texas due to coronavirus concerns.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (March 3), the singer said he hopes to return to the stage soon. He recently cancelled his North American tour to undergo treatments for Parkinson’s disease and injuries he sustained during in 2019.

“My desire is to get back on stage,” he said. “I’m not ready to hang up my mic yet – that’s what I live for. I exercise as much as I can: I have a trainer, I do pilates. But the best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart.”

He continued: “I will be up there. I have to say that because now you’re going to say, ‘What will you do if you can’t do it again?’ That’s not an option. That’s the only thing I’ve ever done in my life. That’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do and that’s the only thing I’ve felt confident about.”

When asked directly if he will get back on stage again, Osbourne answered, “I will. Absolutely. I have to say that.”

As well as Osbourne, Nine Inch Nails and Beastie Boys have also cancelled their appearance at SXSW due to coronavirus fears.

The three artists were set to participate in the festival’s film section. Beastie Boys were scheduled to discuss their forthcoming documentary Beastie Boys Story, which was directed by Spike Jonze.

Meanwhile, Osbourne was slated to promote his self-produced documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross planned to lead a keynote speech on HBO’s Watchmen series, which they scored.

Osbourne made his own call on the cancellation. In a press statement, a representative for the 71-year old musician said that “following recent cancellations by major corporations, artists, record companies and studios because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, Ozzy Osbourne has likewise decided to cancel his upcoming appearance at SXSW”.

He recently called 2019 the “longest, most painful and miserable” year of his life, as health setbacks forced him to postpone a huge world tour.