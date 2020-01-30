Ozzy Osbourne rallies against declawing of cats for new campaign

Ozzy Osbourne has fronted a new campaign for PETA that urges animal lovers not to declaw their cats.

In the new posted, the Black Sabbath legend is shown with his fingers chopped off – offering a visual representation of what declawing a cat actually involves.

The controversial practice is considered to be extremely painful for cats and can cause drastic changes in their behaviour.

Speaking of the campaign, Ozzy said: “Amputating a cat’s toes is twisted and wrong. If your couch is more important to you than your cat’s health and happiness, you don’t deserve to have an animal! Get cats a scratching post—don’t mutilate them for life.

Legendary musician @OzzyOsbourne is joining forces with PETA to show the world how DECLAWING YOUR CAT IS CRUEL! 🐾🐱 https://t.co/wKwphVTFm5 pic.twitter.com/1BgDzPdgPK — PETA Asia (@PETAAsia) January 30, 2020

The campaign comes after Ozzy revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last week.

The musician revealed his battle with the neurological condition last week, having suffered a series of health setbacks over the last year.

Ozzy’s battle with Parkin 2, a form of Parkinson’s, comes after he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

Despite his struggles, he is now on the mend and recently released ‘Ordinary Man’, a collaboration with Elton John. His album of the same name will arrive on February 21.

Osbourne will also hit the road in October for a string of rescheduled UK arena shows.