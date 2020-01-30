News Music News

Ozzy Osbourne rallies against declawing of cats for new campaign

"Get cats a scratching post—don't mutilate them for life."

Nick Reilly
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne (Pic: Getty)

Ozzy Osbourne has fronted a new campaign for PETA that urges animal lovers not to declaw their cats.

In the new posted, the Black Sabbath legend is shown with his fingers chopped off – offering a visual representation of what declawing a cat actually involves.

The controversial practice is considered to be extremely painful for cats and can cause drastic changes in their behaviour.

Speaking of the campaign, Ozzy said: “Amputating a cat’s toes is twisted and wrong. If your couch is more important to you than your cat’s health and happiness, you don’t deserve to have an animal! Get cats a scratching post—don’t mutilate them for life.

The campaign comes after Ozzy revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last week.

The musician revealed his battle with the neurological condition last week, having suffered a series of health setbacks over the last year.

Ozzy’s battle with Parkin 2, a form of Parkinson’s, comes after he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

Despite his struggles, he is now on the mend and recently released ‘Ordinary Man’, a collaboration with Elton John. His album of the same name will arrive on February 21.

Osbourne will also hit the road in October for a string of rescheduled UK arena shows.

