Ozzy Osbourne recalls willingly wetting himself on stage

Ozzy Osbourne has admitted that he used to willingly wet himself while performing on stage, arguing that it was fine because he was “wet anyway”.

The unusual confession arose in the recently revived Osbournes Podcast, which sees members of the iconic rock family discuss a variety of different topics, and share details about their family life.

In the latest episode, however, the Black Sabbath frontman went on to share a detail which some fans would probably prefer not to know – that he would sometimes willingly wet himself while performing on stage.

The topic came to light during the weekly podcast when Ozzy, his wife Sharon and children Jack and Kelly were discussing the unusual things that have been sold for huge amounts at auctions – namely, a pair of Queen Victoria’s underwear.

Elsewhere in the chat, Sharon recalled that she once owned a pair of shoes that originally belonged to Marilyn Monroe, to which Jack questioned: “Hang on a second, so it’s weird to have the Queen’s underwear, but you can have Marilyn Monroe’s shoes?”

To justify the purchase, Sharon responded, “Shoes, a handbag, a dress is different than somebody’s bloody knickers that they farted in and shit in,” with Ozzy adding: “[Queen Victoria] was an old girl, she was probably incontinent. She owned continents, but she was incontinent.”

He also added the royals would likely relieve themselves in their underwear when they were in the middle of long parades and other public processions – something that wasn’t too far from his own reality.

“When I was onstage, I used to go, ‘Oh, fuck it,’ and just piss, ’cause I was wet anyway from throwing water around,” he explained, referring to when he would spray his audience with high-powered water guns or throw buckets of water around on stage. Following the announcement, Sharon exclaimed, “Thanks for sharing!”

Elsewhere in the episode of the podcast, the Prince of Darkness also confirmed that the rumour of him snorting ants with Mötley Crüe back in the ‘80s was indeed true – following the speculation that came to light again in the 2019 biopic The Dirt.

In other Osbournes news, in an earlier episode of the podcast aired at the start of the month, Sharon revealed that she is underway with her plans for an Ozzy Osbourne museum in the singer’s hometown of Birmingham.