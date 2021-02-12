Ozzy Osbourne receives Covid-19 vaccine: “As soon as I got it I felt relieved”

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed that he has received his coronavirus vaccine, admitting it was a “relief” to get the jab.

The rock icon, who confirmed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020, previously said he feared he would die if he was to contract the virus before he received the vaccination.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women with wife Sharon, Ozzy replied “of course” when asked if he had finally received the jab.

Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne added: “Well he says ‘course’, he only had it yesterday!”

Describing his experience getting the jab, Ozzy joked: “It was like being stabbed. No, my arm was a bit sore yesterday but I’m glad I got it, you know.”

Asked if he was relieved to receive the jab, he replied: “Absolutely. As soon as I got it I felt relieved.”

It comes after Ozzy previously explained how he suffers from the lung condition emphysema – which puts him at a heightened risk of death if he was to develop COVID-19.

“The surgery I had knocked the crap out of me. But I broke my neck in a quad bike accident [in 2003] and when that healed it squeezed my spinal column, so I was getting all kinds of weird things happening to me. I’d be on stage and I’d suddenly get a sharp shock down one side of my body,” he told the Guardian.

Meanwhile, Ozzy recently shared the animated video for ‘It’s A Raid’, his collaboration with Post Malone.

Advertisement

The track originally featured on Osbourne’s 2020 album ‘Ordinary Man’, which also included the two artists’ 2019 collaboration with Travis Scott ‘Take What You Want’.

“A couple of years ago I didn’t even know who Post Malone was,” Osbourne said in a press statement. “Since then we’ve worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice.

“Understandably COVID-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for ‘It’s A Raid’ so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video for the final single from the ‘Ordinary Man’ album.”

Osbourne is currently working on the follow-up to ‘Ordinary Man’ with Malone collaborator Andrew Watt, and added in the aforementioned statement: “[I] can’t wait for everyone to hear my new music.”