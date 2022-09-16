Ozzy Osbourne recorded more unreleased songs with Taylor Hawkins

Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional tracks with Taylor Hawkins that didn’t make the former’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’.

The late Foo Fighters drummer is credited on three songs on Osbourne’s 13th solo record: ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’. According to producer Andrew Watt, Hawkins contributed to more cuts that were held back for a future release.

“There’s a bunch of other stuff with Ozzy and Taylor, as well, that’s going to be used for another thing,” Watt told Rolling Stone.

‘Patient Number 9’ also features the likes of Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

Taylor Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old.

Upon the news of his death breaking, Osbourne tweeted: “[Taylor Hawkins] was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side.”

During a recent interview with Kerrang!, the Prince Of Darkness admitted he wasn’t familiar with the late musician before the pair worked together on ‘Patient Number 9’. “But he must be good to play with Dave Grohl‘s Foo Fighters,” he added.

“When I met him, and from what I saw of him, he was a really nice man, one whose soul will surely last. I should imagine that everyone in that band was fucking devastated when the poor guy passed away.”

In a four-star review, NME described Osbourne’s latest full-length album as “a fizzing piece of hard-rock magic”.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne has expressed his determination to tour again despite being held back by various health issues in recent years. “The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life,” he said.

A star-studded tribute concert in memory of Taylor Hawkins took place at Wembley Stadium in London earlier this month.

The special show hosted sets from the likes of Queen, Liam Gallagher, Them Crooked Vultures, Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich, ahead of a touching closing show from Foo Fighters themselves.

A second tribute gig is scheduled to take place at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27.