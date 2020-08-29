Ozzy Osbourne has once again stated that he will never retire from music.

Asked about whether he will ever retire from music in a new interview with The Mirror, Osbourne said: “You know the time when I will retire? When I can hear them nail a lid on my box. And then I’ll fucking do an encore. I’m the Prince Of Darkness.”

He added: “When you feel that audience jumping, it’s a better feeling than orgasm. It is the best love affair of my life. The party is on, man. I feel honoured people still want to see me.”

The 71 year-old released his 12th solo album, ‘Ordinary Man’, back in February.

Earlier this year, Osbourne revealed that he’s been battling Parkinsons disease since 2003, saying that he has “cheated death so many times”.

In an NME Big Read cover interview from earlier this year, Osbourne said that creating ‘Ordinary Man’ “saved my life.”

“I was feeling sorry for myself, miserable and in fucking agony,” he told NME. “I’ve never been laid up for a year in my life and still been in so much pain at the end of it, but Andrew Watt and fucking Post Malone and my daughter Kelly got me going in the right direction.

“If it’s not a big hit that’s fine, but this album is quite possibly one of the most important albums I’ve ever made because it saved my life.”

A new documentary about Ozzy Osbourne, entitled The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, is set to come out next month. Also in the works is a new biopic about Ozzy and his wife Sharon.

“From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship,” Ozzy said of the upcoming film. “It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her.”