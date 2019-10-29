Ozzy Osbourne will release a new album in January, says Sharon Osbourne

He’s also likely to stop touring after fulfilling his postponed dates

Ozzy Osbourne will release a new album in January, his wife Sharon Osbourne has revealed.

Osbourne gave an update on Ozzy’s health and music plans in a new interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, Blabbermouth reports. “He had a very, very bad accident this year, but he’s getting there,” she said. “He’s just finished an album, and the album is coming out in January.” Watch the interview below:

In January, while recovering from pneumonia, Ozzy suffered a fall at home. He underwent neck surgery for his injuries, the aftermath of which he described as “agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life”.

Ozzy has been recording new music to keep himself occupied during recovery. In August, he revealed that he had nine song ideas so far, joking that they would end up on a solo album titled ‘Recuperation’. Ozzy’s last solo album was ‘Scream’, released in 2010. In 2013, he sang on ’13’, the first Black Sabbath album to feature his vocals since 1978’s ‘Never Say Die!’.

In the SiriusXM interview, Sharon Osbourne also added that Ozzy was thrilled about ‘Take What You Want’, the song he collaborated on with Post Malone and Travis Scott. The track appears on Malone’s recent album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

“He’s very excited about the duet he did with Post and also Travis Scott,” Sharon said. “It’s doing great. It’s at Top 40 radio, and it’s climbing up every week. It’s doing good.” On September 21, ‘Take What You Want’ peaked at Number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ozzy had previously called his collaboration with Posty the “catalyst” that got him back into good spirits and recording new music.

“I’d never even heard of this kid,” Ozzy said of Malone. “He wanted me to sing on his song ‘Take What You Want’, so I did and then one thing led to another. I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today.”

Ozzy’s recent health struggles have led him to postpone several dates of his No More Tours II farewell tour. In April, he rescheduled all his tour dates for the rest of the year, and earlier this month, he announced that he was further postponing his 2020 European tour, including UK dates, though his North American tour – which kicks off in May 2020 – is still on.

While Ozzy will fulfil those concert commitments, he “won’t do any more touring”, Sharon Osbourne revealed in her SiriusXM interview. But “[Ozzy’s] not totally retiring”, she said, and a Las Vegas residency is not out of the question. “We’ve definitely thought about it, yeah,” she said.