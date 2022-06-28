Ozzy Osbourne reportedly wants to install bat boxes in his UK home, hoping to protect the species.

The Black Sabbath frontman notoriously bit the head off a bat during a gig with the band, but is now hoping to help the animals.

Ozzy and wife Sharon recently revealed that they’re set to leave Los Angeles, California for a life in Buckinghamshire due to high taxes in the United States, and local news reports hint that the pair have an elaborate plan for their home.

According to The Mirror (via Buckinghamshire Live), the Osbournes have made plans to turn their Grade II listed mansion near Beaconsfield into a bat sanctuary.

The couple have made no comment on the reported plans yet.

Earlier this week, Osbourne announced his new album ‘Patient Number 9’ with the release of its title track ahead of the record’s release this September.

The album’s title track also features guitar work from Jeff Beck, who joins an A-list cast of musicians guest-starring on the track including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Zakk Wylde, and producer Andrew Watt.

Set to be released on September 3, the album also includes contributions from Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready. Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney also supplied some session work for ‘Patient Number 9’ alongside the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Ozzy recently updated fans on his current health condition as he recovers from a recent major operation. Following surgery that would “determine the rest of his life” on June 13, Ozzy told fans in a statement posted on his social media, “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

While specific details of Ozzy’s recent medical procedure have disclosed, the legendary frontman revealed last month that he was awaiting neck surgery as he “can’t walk properly these days”.