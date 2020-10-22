Ozzy Osbourne has announced details of the newly rescheduled UK and European live dates of his ‘No More Tours 2’ tour.

The gigs in question, which were originally announced back in September 2018, have already been postponed a number of times due to Osbourne’s ill health and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

After his wife Sharon confirmed last week that the live dates — which had most recently been pencilled in for this month — would be moving to 2022, Osbourne himself has announced today (October 22) that the UK and European legs of the ‘No More Tours 2’ tour will now kick off in January 2022.

Advertisement

Judas Priest will still support on the already confirmed dates.

“I really want to thank my fans for their loyalty and for waiting for me. Believe me, I can’t wait to see you all again,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Please stay safe in these uncertain times. God Bless you All! Love Ozzy.”

Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets for the newly rescheduled live dates, which you can see details of below.

January 2022

26 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

28 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

31 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

February 2022

2 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary [new date, without Judas Priest]

5 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

8 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

11 – SAP Arena, Mannheim, Germany

14 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

17 – Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland

19 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

21 – Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany

24 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

27 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Advertisement

March 2022

1 – 3Arena, Dublin

4 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

7 – The O2, London

9 – AO Arena, Manchester

12 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

14 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Last month, Osbourne said that he had started work on a new album.