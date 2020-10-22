Ozzy Osbourne has announced details of the newly rescheduled UK and European live dates of his ‘No More Tours 2’ tour.
The gigs in question, which were originally announced back in September 2018, have already been postponed a number of times due to Osbourne’s ill health and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic.
After his wife Sharon confirmed last week that the live dates — which had most recently been pencilled in for this month — would be moving to 2022, Osbourne himself has announced today (October 22) that the UK and European legs of the ‘No More Tours 2’ tour will now kick off in January 2022.
Judas Priest will still support on the already confirmed dates.
“I really want to thank my fans for their loyalty and for waiting for me. Believe me, I can’t wait to see you all again,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Please stay safe in these uncertain times. God Bless you All! Love Ozzy.”
View this post on Instagram
OZZY OSBOURNE RESCHEDULES “NO MORE TOURS 2” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE has just announced the postponement of his UK and European shows on his “NO MORE TOURS 2” tour. Due to the unprecedented and ever-changing situation, the six-week trek scheduled for October 2020, will move to 2022. The rescheduled 19 date arena tour, with lifelong friends @JudasPriest as special guests, will kick off on 26th January 2022 in Berlin, and includes a brand new date in Hungary, at the Budapest Arena. Fans should hold onto their tickets as they remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates, and refunds must be sought at point of purchase. Says OZZY: “I really want to thank my fans for their loyalty and for waiting for me. Believe me, I can’t wait to see you all again. Please stay safe in these uncertain times. God Bless you All! Love Ozzy” OZZY’s rescheduled 2022 European dates are below: 26 January Germany, Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena 28 January Czech Republic, Prague O2 Arena 31 January Switzerland, Zurich Hallenstadion 02 February Hungary, Budapest Budapest Arena* 05 February Spain, Madrid WiZink Center 08 February Italy, Bologna Unipol Arena 11 February Germany, Mannheim SAP Arena 14 February Germany, Hamburg Barclaycard Arena 17 February Finland, Helsinki Hartwall Arena 19 February Sweden, Stockholm Friends Arena 21 February Germany, Dortmund Westfalenhalle 24 February Germany, Munich Olympiahalle 27 February UK,Nottingham Moorpoint Arena 01 March Ireland, Dublin 3Arena 04 March UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena 07 March UK, London The O2 09 March UK, Manchester AO Arena 12 March UK, Newcastle Utilita Arena 14 March UK, Glasgow The SSE Hydro *New date, without Judas Priest.
Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets for the newly rescheduled live dates, which you can see details of below.
January 2022
26 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
28 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
31 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
February 2022
2 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary [new date, without Judas Priest]
5 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
8 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
11 – SAP Arena, Mannheim, Germany
14 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
17 – Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland
19 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
21 – Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany
24 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
27 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
March 2022
1 – 3Arena, Dublin
4 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
7 – The O2, London
9 – AO Arena, Manchester
12 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
14 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Last month, Osbourne said that he had started work on a new album.