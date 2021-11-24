Ozzy Osbourne reschedules UK/European tour to 2023 due to COVID restrictions

Ozzy Osbourne has rescheduled his UK and European ‘No More Tours 2’ shows for the second time due to COVID restrictions – see the new dates for 2023 below.

The gigs in question, which were originally announced back in September 2018, have already been postponed a number of times due to Osbourne’s ill health and, more recently, the pandemic.

Most recently, the gigs, which will see Osbourne supported by Judas Priest, were scheduled to begin in January 2022, but continued COVID restrictions in Europe have now pushed back the dates again.

The shows will begin in Helsinki on May 3 next year, with European dates running throughout the rest of the month. The UK leg will then begin in Nottingham on May 31 before the tour finishes with a hometown show in Birmingham on June 14.

Announcing the postponement, Ozzy said: “Due to the ongoing uncertainty with full capacity events & travel logistics in much of Europe, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone my 2022 tour to 2023.”

See the new dates below:

MAY 2023

3 – Helsinki, Hartwall Arena

5 – Stockholm, Friends Arena

7 – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle

10 – Madrid, Wizink Arena

12 – Bologna, Unipol Arena

14 – Munich, Olympiahalle

17 – Budapest, Arena

19 – Prague, O2 Arena

21 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

24 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

26 – Mannheim, SAP Arena

28 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

31 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

JUNE 2023

2 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

4 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

7 – Manchester, AO Arena

10 – Dublin, 3Arena

12 – London, The O2

14 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a new solo album from Ozzy Osbourne is on the way soon, according to a recent financial statement issued by Sony.

His last full-length effort, ‘Ordinary Man’, landed back in February of 2020. Flanked by the singles ‘Under The Graveyard’, ‘Straight To Hell’ and ‘It’s A Raid’ (featuring Post Malone) – and scoring a five-star review from NME – the record ended a 10-year hiatus from Osbourne’s solo endeavours.

He recently told Metal Hammer that album 13 would be “similar in tone” to that LP, but conceded that he “can’t describe it completely”. He continued: “I’ve not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts – we’re fucking around with it all the time.”

Last December, Osbourne’s producer and guitarist Andrew Watt said he and his bandmates were “about halfway through” recording the new album. The new band, Watt explained, features Osbourne on vocals, himself on guitar and Robert Trujillo (Metallica) on bass, with Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) sharing drumming duties.