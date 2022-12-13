Ozzy Osbourne reveals he “just can’t walk much now”

Ozzy Osbourne has shared an update on his ongoing health issues, admitting that he is still having trouble walking after his recent surgeries.

The former Black Sabbath frontman had a major operation earlier this year that his wife Sharon said would “determine the rest of his life”. Even though the surgery went well, Osbourne has now revealed in an interview with SiriusXM that he is still struggling.

“It is so fucking tough because, I mean, I want to be out there. I want to be doing it. This fucking surgery this guy did. Fucking hell, you have no idea,” he said [via Yahoo].

Osbourne revealed that the surgery was necessary to improve his quality of life, but also to prevent him becoming severely paralysed: “That surgeon told me if I didn’t have the surgery there would be a good chance I would be paralysed from the neck down.”

He also said that he is unsure if he will be well enough to embark on his planned 2023 tour, which has already been postponed multiple times due to his ongoing health issues. Osbourne made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of this year’s Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham but did so with the assistance of a back brace. “The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK but I just can’t fucking walk much now,” he added.

“I can’t begin to tell you how fucking frustrating life has become,” he continued. “It is amazing how you go along in life and one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time. I have never been ill this long in my life.”

Osbourne revealed that he was living with Parkinson’s disease back in 2020.

He released his new album, ‘Patient Number 9’ in September this year. He was nominated for four Grammys for the album, marking the most nominations he has ever received for a single studio record.