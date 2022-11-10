Ozzy Osbourne says he wants “unknown” actor to play him in upcoming biopic

Ozzy Osbourne has said he wants an “unknown” actor to play him in the forthcoming biopic about he and his wife Sharon’s life.

The rock ‘n’ roll family confirmed that the film was in the works in 2020, with an official announcement following in October of last year. It’ll focus on Ozzy and Sharon’s whirlwind relationship between 1979 and 1996.

Oscar nominee Lee Hall – who wrote Elton John biopic Rocketman (2019) and Billy Elliott (2000) – is penning the script for the project. The Osbournes’ eldest daughter, Aimée, prepared the treatment.

During a new interview with Consequence, the former Black Sabbath frontman said: “I don’t want to have anyone like Johnny Depp act as me. I rather have someone who is relatively unknown.”

No casting announcements have been made as of yet.

Sharon previously explained that the upcoming biopic will be “a lot more real” than the hugely-successful Queen movie, 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

“We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that,” she said. “We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

The film will delve into Ozzy’s past past drug and alcohol addiction, his violent episodes and other darker moments from he and Sharon’s life together. But the singer said he doesn’t have any concerns about such incidents making their way to the big screen.

“I don’t give a shit,” he told Consequence. “I mean, if it’s a success, great. As long as it’s not too slurpy and bullshit-y, you know?”

Back in 2019, Ozzy and Sharon were played by Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys, Palo Alto, Lords Of Chaos) and Jessica Barden (The End Of The F***ing World, Far From The Madding Crowd) respectively in the video for ‘Under The Graveyard’.

Directed by Jonas Akerlund, the semi-autobiographic visuals are set in the late 1970s and focus on the darkness of life – and how a helping hand and love can change everything.

Upon the video’s release, Ozzy explained: “It’s hard for me to watch because it takes me back to some of the darkest times in my life. Thankfully Sharon was there to pick me up and believe in me. It was the first time she was there to fully support me and build me back up, but it certainly wasn’t the last.”

Meanwhile, Ozzy and Sharon are set to document their move back to the UK for a new reality TV series on the BBC. Ozzy, however, recently revealed that he’s having second thoughts about leaving the US.

“To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America,” he said. “I’m American now.”

Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio solo album, ‘Patient Number 9’, back in September. He later expressed his determination to keep touring, despite his numerous health problems.