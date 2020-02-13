Ozzy Osbourne says he’s been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2003

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he has been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2003.

The Black Sabbath icon was diagnosed with a form of the condition called PRKN 2 after he suffered a fall in February last year.

But he now claims he has been suffering with the condition for much longer.

He told the Los Angeles Times: “I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life. I’ve cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read, ‘Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, my God!’ You’d go, ‘Well, it finally caught up with him’.”

Osbourne added: “People have written me off time and time again, but I kept coming back and I’m going to come back from this. When? I don’t know.”

He first revealed his diagnosis last month on Good Morning America.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us,” he said at the time. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.

“A year ago next month I was in a shocking state. I’m on a host of medication, mainly from surgery.

“I’ve got numbness down this arm from surgery, my legs feel like they’re going cold, I don’t know if that’s from the Parkinson’s.”

Despite his health battles, Osbourne is now on the mend and recently released ‘Ordinary Man’ – a collaboration with Elton John. His album of the same name will arrive on February 21.

He will also hit the road in October for a string of rescheduled UK arena shows.