Ozzy Osbourne says he’s “just started work” on a new album

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he’s started working on a new album.

The Black Sabbath frontman released his last solo LP, ‘Ordinary Man’, which was recorded with Andrew Watt and featured Post Malone, Slash and Elton John, back in February.

Speaking in a new interview, Osbourne discussed what he’s been up to during the coronavirus lockdown, revealing that he’s already working on a follow-up to his 12th studio album.

“I’m doing another record right now. I just started to work with Andrew [Watt] again,” he told Radio.com. “It’s what gets me up in the morning, and it’s what I’m here to do.”

He continued: “It saved my life, doing that last album. [It’s better than] sitting on my ass all day waiting for the fucking pandemic to be over. And then you go, ‘Oh, yeah, I am a rock and roller. I’d better do an album.’ You’ve got all the fucking time in the world to make the best album possible.”

It comes after Osbourne said last month that he will never retire from music.

Asked about whether he will ever retire from music in an interview with The Mirror, The Prince of Darkness said: “You know the time when I will retire? When I can hear them nail a lid on my box. And then I’ll fucking do an encore. I’m the Prince Of Darkness.”

He added: “When you feel that audience jumping, it’s a better feeling than orgasm. It is the best love affair of my life. The party is on, man. I feel honoured people still want to see me.”

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee has announced details of her forthcoming debut album ‘Vacare Adamare’.

The album will be released under the moniker ARO and follows the recent single ‘Shared Something With The Night’.

The record, whose title is Latin for “to be free and loved”, will be released on October 30 via Make Records. While a full tracklist is yet to be announced, Osbourne has shared another track from the album called ‘House Of Lies’.