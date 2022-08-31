Ozzy Osbourne says living with Parkinson’s disease makes him feel like he’s “walking around in lead boots”

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about living with Parkinson’s disease in a new interview, discussing the ongoing impact it has had on his life since his 2003 diagnosis.

Speaking with The Observer to promote his new album ‘Patient Number 9’, Osbourne explained both the physical and mental toll the disease has taken on his life. “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he explained to reporter Craig McLean, adding: “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

Osbourne also discussed battling depression in tandem with the disease circa 2020. “I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be,” he said. “Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK.”

The singer credited both his wife Sharon and daughter Kelly, in particular, with keeping him motivated during lockdown and continuing to persevere with music. “Without my Sharon, I’d be fucking gone,” he says. “We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it.”

Osbourne only went public with having Parkinson’s in January of 2020, but later revealed that he had been keeping it a secret for over 15 years. He claimed that he decided to share his condition on account of his fans, stating: “I feel better now I’ve owned up to them”.

In June, Osbourne underwent major surgery. It was a success, with Osbourne thanking fans for “their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes” upon being discharged. The following month, during an appearance at Comic-Con, Osbourne said that his recovery was a “slow climb back”.

Earlier this month, Osbourne surprised attendees of the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham when he gave his first public live performance in nearly three years. He performed Black Sabbath‘s signature song ‘Paranoid’ with the band’s guitarist Tony Iommi, as well as members of Osbourne’s backing band – drummer Tommy Clufetos (who played on Black Sabbath’s final tour), and bassist Adam Wakeman.

‘Patient Number 9’ is set for release in early October. Two singles have already been shared from the album: the title track (featuring Jeff Beck) and ‘Degradation Rules’ featuring Iommi, marking the first time the latter has appeared on a solo song by Osbourne. The album will also feature ‘One Of Those Days’, featuring Eric Clapton.

Osbourne has claimed he plans to complete his farewell tour ‘No More Tours 2’ in 2023, telling The Observer: “I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day.”