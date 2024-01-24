Ozzy Osbourne says meeting Paul McCartney “was like meeting Jesus Christ”

Ozzy Osbourne has recalled meeting Paul McCartney, saying that coming face-to-face with the Beatles icon “was like meeting Jesus Christ”.

In the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy remembered his first meeting with Macca, saying: “I’m a big Beatle fan and when I first met Paul McCartney, it was like meeting Jesus Christ.

He added: “He was a very nice man. And when I got a Grammy, he followed up with my producer to congratulate me. That was very, very special.”

In a 2020 NME cover feature, Osbourne discussed how he knew he wanted to be a musician when he heard The Beatles’ ‘She Loves You’ as a 15-year-old.

“My dad knew I was an avid, fucking freaked-out Beatles fan,” he said. “I loved them. They were the reason why.”

In more recent news, Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that the Black Sabbath icon is planning “two more shows to say goodbye” before he fully retires from performing live.

“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye’,” she told journalist Jane Moore (via Music News).

Sharon continued: “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons. Even if you don’t like his music, you can’t not like Ozzy.”

She reportedly hinted that the Prince Of Darkness, 75, would stage the pair of farewell concerts at the Villa Park football stadium in his home city of Birmingham.