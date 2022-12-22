Ozzy Osbourne says ‘Patient Number 9’ Grammy nominations “shocked” him

Ozzy Osbourne has shared that the four Grammy nominations his latest album ‘Patient Number 9’ received “shocked” him.

The metal icon’s 13th studio album came out in September this year, earning four-stars from NME in a review that described the record as a “fizzing piece of hard-rock magic”.

In November, the album then secured four Grammys nods – Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album – which Osbourne said at the time left him feeling “overwhelmed”.

“The whole thing shocked me,” the singer elaborated in a new interview with Billboard. “I mean, if I won anything for the album I’ll be floored.”

“That’s what I like about the business. It’s never short of – I love surprises,” he added.

The Prince of Darkness continued that he was “kind of excited for being nominated for the best rock album” but said he’s “not good at making speeches”.

“I always end up saying it twice or blowing it or whatever. I’m sure my wife will have it worked out. Behind me is my wife. My wife pulls my strings.”

The former Black Sabbath frontman has suffered a number of health problems in recent years due to Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2003, but didn’t announce publicly until 2020.

The singer’s wife Sharon recently opened up about her husband’s diagnosis, saying: “Suddenly, your life just stops – life as you knew it.”

Earlier this year, he also underwent major surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. The surgery was a success, with the singer later thanking fans for their “their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes” after he was discharged.

Elsewhere, Ozzy Osbourne recently narrated the opening to a new holiday charity single called ‘This Christmas Time’ by Evamore.