Ozzy Osbourne says Post Malone collaboration got him “off his arse” after ill health

"I’d never even heard of this kid."

Ozzy Osbourne has hailed Post Malone for getting him “off his arse” when he appeared on one of the rapper’s newest tracks.

The Metal icon proved to be a surprise addition on ‘Take What You Want’, a track from Posty’s new album ‘Hollywood’s Burning’ which also features Travis Scott.

And after a fight with pneumonia left him in intensive care earlier this year, Ozzy says the track gave him a new lease of life.

“I’d never even heard of this kid. He wanted me to sing on his song ‘Take What You Want’, so I did and then one thing led to another. I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today,” Ozzy told The Sun.

“If it wasn’t for making this record I would still be on traction, thinking, ‘I’m going to be lying here forever’. I’ve missed music so badly. My fans are so loyal and so good. Up until making the album, I thought I was dying. But that got me off my arse.”

As well as battling pneumonia, Ozzy was also forced to undergo surgery when a fall at home dislodged the metal rods he was fitted with after falling off his quad bike in 2003.

“I usually bounce back but I felt so dreadful. I lay there not getting better for three months. I thought I was paralysed. I said, ‘Sharon you’ve got to tell me the bloody truth. Is this permanent now? Am I paralysed?”, Ozzy admitted.

Describing what fans can expect from his forthcoming 12th solo album, he divulged: “This is my first recording in a studio for 10 years, so I do feel a bit out of touch.

“Music goes straight online these days and that’s quicker than it takes me to write a text. It’s all about downloads and streaming now. What the fuck does that mean? What’s Spotify? I thought it was a skin problem where you woke up Spotified.”

“The album was all finished in four weeks. I said to Sharon that I didn’t feel like I’d made an album because we haven’t ended up screaming at each other.”

Meanwhile, Osbourne has also announced a rescheduled string of shows for 2020.